Rees-Mogg backs PM to deliver new Brexit deal amid reports of 12-day deadline

His remarks came as reports emerged that Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne and French president Emmanuel Macron believe Britain should outline its Brexit plans to the EU by the end of September.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg expressed his confidence in the Prime Minister achieving such an outcome while stressing the need for the DUP to be consulted.

Boris Johnson is on course to deliver a “fundamentally different” Brexit deal to ensure the UK leaves on October 31, a Cabinet minister has claimed.

The rotating presidency of the Council of the EU is currently held by Finland.

Mr Rees-Mogg also maintained the Queen was “in no way misled” over the decision to suspend Parliament, recalling travelling with Her Majesty’s hairdresser from the airport in Aberdeen to Balmoral before seeking approval to prorogue Parliament for five weeks until October 14.

Speaking at a Telegraph event, Mr Rees-Mogg said of Mr Johnson’s Brexit efforts: “I’m very, very confident the Prime Minister will deliver a deal that is fundamentally different if he can deliver before October 31.”

Mr Rees-Mogg also said the Government has to “listen very carefully to what the DUP say”.

Earlier, Mr Rees-Mogg labelled Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage a “very distinguished political figure and an important contributor” to what has happened in the UK.

He added Mr Farage is a “significant British statesman” but would not be drawn on whether he should receive a knighthood or a peerage.

In an appeal to Brexit Party backers to support the Conservatives at the next general election, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “If you vote for the Brexit Party at the next general election, it’s a vote effectively for Jeremy Corbyn.

“Think very hard, is that what you want?

“Or do you want a Prime Minister who has completely committed to delivering Brexit and with a majority would be able to do great things for this country?”