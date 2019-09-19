Right-wing extremism fastest-growing threat in UK, counter-terror chief warns

Neil Basu, the UK head of counter-terrorism, has said the security services are taking the threat very seriously. Credit: PA

Right-wing extremism is the fastest growing terrorist threat in the UK, while Islamist terrorists still pose the biggest threat. The UK head of counter-terrorism Neil Basu said seven of the 22 plots foiled since March 2017 have been linked to far-right ideologies - nearly a third. This "lays bare" why security services are taking the threat so seriously, he added. About 10 per cent of more than 800 live terror investigations were linked to right-wing terrorism, while the Government’s controversial Prevent programme has seen referrals nearly doubling since 2015/16 to 18 per cent.

ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry reports live after hearing from police

The Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner said at a briefing on Thursday: “It’s small but it’s my fastest-growing problem". But Mr Basu said the biggest threat still comes from Islamist and Jihadist terrorists. “Despite the increases, right-wing terrorism remains a relatively small percentage of our overall demand, but when nearly a third of the plots foiled by police and security services since 2017 relate to right-wing ideology, it lays bare why we are taking this so seriously,” he said. “As a proportion of our overall threat it’s definitely increasing, whereas the Islamist threat is staying the same, albeit at a very high level.” Since the group National Action was banned three years ago, they are no longer seeing physical groups of people gathering. Instead this is about individuals - small groups communicating online Police say children even as young as 14 are involved, who are often vulnerable, disenfranchised from society, or perhaps with mental health problems

