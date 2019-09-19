Three teenagers appear in court accused of murdering Pc Andrew Harper

Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of Pc Andrew Harper.

Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer in Reading, and two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named because of their age, spoke only to confirm their name, date of birth and address during the eight-minute hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

They, along with Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, are also accused of conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The three defendants charged with murder, who all wore T-shirts, were remanded in custody by District Judge Davinder Lachhar to appear at the Old Bailey later on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

King, dressed in a green jacket, stood in the well of the court during proceedings and will also appear at the Old Bailey later.