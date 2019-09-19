Trump calls new border wall a ‘world-class security system’

President Donald Trump has signed his name on a newly constructed section of the US-Mexico border wall, calling it a “world-class security system” that will be virtually impenetrable. Mr Trump toured a section of the border wall in San Diego’s Otay Mesa area. It was a return trip for the president, who travelled there in March 2018 to see border wall prototypes that authorities later destroyed to make way for 14 miles of steel, concrete-filled bollards currently under construction.

Before construction began, the border in San Diego was protected by an initial layer of sheet metal that was easily blow-torched and a second, more formidable layer that could be compromised with powerful, battery-operated saws. “It was like a sheet metal and people would just knock it over like just routinely,” Mr Trump said, referring to the initial layer that was replaced. He stood with construction workers and top border protection, army and homeland security officials. Mr Trump highlighted features of the wall, which he said have been studied by three other countries. He said the wall absorbs heat -“You can fry an egg on that wall” – the concrete goes deep into the ground to prevent tunnelling and agents can see through it to spot possible threats on the Mexican side of the border, he said.

“When the wall is built, it will be virtually impossible to come over illegally, and then we’re able to take border control and put them at points of entry,” Mr Trump said. He heaped praise on the Mexican government, especially for sending tens of thousands of troops to its northern and southern borders to help slow the flow of migrants headed toward the United States. He said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador “has been great”. “We’re all thrilled,” Mr Trump said. “You know Mexico has never done anything to impede people from pouring into our country and now they’re doing just the opposite. They’ve really been incredible.” The president said border patrol and military officials persuaded him to adopt more expensive designs for the wall.

