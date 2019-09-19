UK won't be bound by 'artificial deadline' as EU confirms Brexit documents received

The UK Government has warned it will not be bound by an "artificial deadline" as the European Commission revealed it has received "documents" on its Brexit proposals.

The announcement comes after Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne claimed a new deal must be presented by the UK in the next 12 days.

The UK seemingly dismissed this timetable, insisting formal written solutions will be submitted "when we are ready" instead.

The "series of confidential technical non-papers" received by the Commission reflect the Government's Brexit ideas, its statement claims.

A Government spokeswoman said there have been "detailed discussions" with the commission's Taskforce 50 - the unit dealing with Brexit - in recent weeks.

"We have now shared in written form a series of confidential technical non-papers which reflect the ideas the UK has been putting forward," she said.

"We will table formal written solutions when we are ready, not according to an artificial deadline, and when the EU is clear that it will engage constructively on them as a replacement for the backstop."