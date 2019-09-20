Battle of Arnhem veterans return to Netherlands for 75th anniversary commemorations

British Second World War veterans have returned to former battlegrounds in the Netherlands to mark the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden. The controversial allied initiative in September 1944, which saw some of the war’s bloodiest fighting, claimed the lives of more than 1,500 British soldiers and saw nearly 6,500 captured. About 35,000 British, American and Polish troops were dropped behind enemy lines in a bid to capture eight bridges on the Dutch and German border and open up an attack route for allied forces. A host of commemorative events are being held this week in and around the city of Arnhem, the site of prolonged fighting which was depicted in the 1977 film A Bridge Too Far.

On Thursday afternoon, British veterans gathered at the city’s Hartenstein Airborne Museum where a photography exhibition is sharing the faces and stories of the last survivors of the Battle of Arnhem. In a short ceremony, a military standard was handed to emotional museum staff who paid tribute to the small group of veterans present. Veteran Raymond Whitwell, from Malton, North Yorkshire, was just 25-years-old when he landed by glider into fighting in the Netherlands. Now aged 100, he recalled the moments before going into battle: “I said to myself on the way out, what on earth am I doing here? But when you’re there your training takes over. “I was on the perimeter and we were told not to let any Germans pass and we didn’t.”

The planned two day mission extended into nine, as Mr Whitwell and his colleagues battled to survive without food and sourced drinking water from a well. “It was horrible at the start, we were hoping for the rest of the English soldiers to come and relieve us,” he said. “We were promised every day they will be here tomorrow but they never came.” Mr Whitwell, who started his service in 1939, was eventually able to get to safety by crossing the river Rhine by boat at night, but felt disappointed the British failed to secure the Arnhem bridge. The veteran, who also fought in France, Italy and Africa, said: “I think I’m lucky, people tell me somebody was looking after me.” He praised the commemorative efforts in the Netherlands, adding: “The Dutch people are really very, very nice, it’s wonderful to be back… to be able to come back and see the Dutch residents.”

