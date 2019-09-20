Community group supporting young people with disabilities nominated for National Diversity Awards

A community group supporting disabled children, young people and their families in Hull has been nominated for the National Diversity Awards.

KIDS Yorkshire is a community organisation working with people and families across all disabilities and conditions.

Running since 1988, the organisation supports up to a thousand families a year.

In 2018, they started their Loud Mouths programme, a social event for group of young people aged 14-25 with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) to meet once every two weeks.

For some, it's become a lifeline.

James has Lennox Gastaut syndrome, which causes severe epilepsy.

He uses eye gaze to speak.

His mum Gina Walker says Loud Mouths was a lifeline for him, enabling him to be a more confident person in communicating with others.