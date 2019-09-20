German government agrees £48bn climate policy package as 500 protests held across country

Germany has announced a £48 billion carbon cutting package to reduce its emmissions by 55% over the next decade.

Chancellor Angela Merkel - under pressure from environment protests, strikes and a surge in support for the rival Green Party - believes the deal represents a major boost to reduce the emissions of Europe's economic powerhouse.

The reduction in emissions will see the central European nation emitting the same amount of carbon as it did in the 1990s.

"We believe that we can achieve the goals and that we’ve truly laid the foundations for this," Mrs Merkel announced.

The announcement comes as more than 500 climate protests were held across Germany in what is thought to be thelargest climate protests in history.