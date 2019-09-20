iPhone 11 goes on sale in UK

The latest round of Apple devices – including three new iPhone handsets and the Apple Watch Series 5 – have gone on sale in the UK.

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max were first announced by the technology giant at an event at the company’s headquarters last week.

Apple said the new Pro devices are the “most advanced and most powerful” the company has ever made, with the first triple rear camera system on an iPhone.

All three devices are also powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic processors, which include machine learning capabilities which help make the phones work faster and better optimise battery life.