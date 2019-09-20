Is Thomas Cook going bust? asks Joel Hills

Goodness this looks messy, but then it was always going to be.

From the moment Thomas Cook unveiled a plan to restructure the company which involved a myriad of banks, bondholders and shareholders accepting extraordinary losses it was clear that finding common ground would be ferociously difficult.

The news headlines are apocalyptic but all hope is not lost. If agreement were now impossible Thomas Cook would already be in administration.

And remember, we are in The Leaking Hour, that moment before midnight when rival factions jostle for position by making private details public.

It’s a moment journalists love but every disclosure is designed to advance a vested interest.

The threats to walk away could be serious, they could also be posturing. We’ll find out soon enough.

Thomas Cook announced the details of the restructuring of the troubled group on August 28th.

All sides were supposed to have signed up, in principle if not in practice.