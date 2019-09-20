James Herriot novels created ‘misguided’ public view of vets, leaders claim

The much-loved novels of James Herriot have given the public a “misguided” image of the veterinary profession, vet leaders have said.

Veterinary chiefs said that the public perception of vets was based on the “bucolic fantasy world in which male vet gets paid in slices of cake” depicted in Herriot’s books, rather than the commercial realities of modern-day practice.

The books of real-life veterinary surgeon James Alfred Wight, published under the pen name James Herriot, chronicle the adventures of a fictional young country vet.

First published in 1970, they followed the cast of farmers and townsfolk who lived and worked in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s.

The popular novels were adapted for television in the BBC series All Creatures Great And Small, which ran between 1978 and 1990.

All Creatures Great And Small is also to become a new TV series and Christmas special on Channel 5, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the original publication of the books.

In a report published in Vet Record, vet leaders said that while Herriot’s novels continue to inspire future vets, the profession is very different from the way it was then.