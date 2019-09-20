Labour considers abolishing deputy leader post in party civil war over Brexit

Labour is facing a key party conference in Brighton. Credit: PA

A move to abolish the post of Labour Party deputy leader has put rival wings of the party on collision course on the eve of its annual conference. Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) - the party’s ruling body - put forward the motion to strip Tom Watson of his role on Friday night but it failed. It's now been tabled for discussion on Saturday, the day the five-day party conference in Brighton begins. Labour activist Jon Lansman - also founder of pro-Jeremy Corbyn campaign group Momentum - was behind the move to abolish the post. According to ITV News’ Political Correspondent Paul Brand, sources close to Mr Watson attacked the move as “totally outrageous”. Mr Watson was unable to attend Friday night’s committee owing to childcare issues.

A Momentum source told ITV News: "We just can’t afford to go into an election with a deputy leader set on wrecking Labour’s chances. Labour members overwhelmingly want a deputy leadership election, but our outdated rule book won’t let it happen. “You need 20% of Labour MPs to trigger an election, and they just won’t let the members have a fair and open election.” But, Labour MP Yvette Cooper tweeted: "This is completely mad and incredibly destructive. Country faces serious challenges & General Election could be imminent. "@UKLabour conference (should) be about country & about pulling together. Instead we get this." Mr Corbyn’s indecisive stand on Brexit, coupled with disagreements on policy between him and his deputy, has sparked repeated clashes. Mr Watson has said the party should campaign for a new Brexit referendum to be held before a general election. Mr Corbyn has said that a Labour government would secure a “sensible” Brexit deal and put that to a referendum, with the other option being to stay in the European Union.

What does this mean for the Labour party, Brexit and the looming general election? ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Weiner discusses.

More than 90 motions from party MPs are thought to have been submitted on Brexit, the majority supporting a remain stance, which could mean campaigning against a deal secured by Labour negotiators. Efforts to find an agreed form of words for a conference motion will take place at a behind-closed-doors meeting, with a vote on the party’s position expected on Monday. Some activists have mounted a campaign to push the party to throw its weight behind the remain cause in any second referendum despite Mr Corbyn’s hints he could stay neutral in a public vote.

Michael Chessum, from the left-wing Another Europe Is Possible group told the Press Association: “Labour’s members and voters understand that Brexit is a Tory project – it’s about deregulating the economy and undermining the rights of working class people and migrants. “We’ve come so far in recent months – now we need clarity and energy in our message. Only by adopting a clear remain position can Labour move the conversation on and fight the election on its domestic agenda. “This isn’t about forcing Jeremy Corbyn to back remain personally, it’s about the party machine – its vital data and infrastructure."

Scottish and Welsh Labour are both committed to the remain cause and members in Northern Ireland have submitted a motion to conference warning that “any form of Brexit threatens jobs, workers’ rights, migrants, the NHS, public services and the environment”. Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell Moyle said: “This year’s conference takes place on the eve of an election. We need to go into that election united in our Brexit position – both united in terms of having the policy our members and voters want, and having a united policy across the UK. “That means being honest with the electorate, backing remain and moving the conversation on to our radical domestic programme of jobs,investment and social justice. “As an English Labour MP, I worry about the message it sends to voters in the rest of the UK to have UK Labour contradicting the position they hear from their own Labour parties.”

Meanwhile, Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson will promise to revive their bid to force a referendum on any Brexit deal that Boris Johnson brings to the Commons. They will be at a rally on Saturday organised by the People’s Vote campaign, which is calling for a referendum. Mr Kyle said: “No one can trust Boris Johnson to solve this Brexit crisis either with no deal or a deal. “If he tries to force his vision for a destructive Brexit through Parliament, we will seek to amend it so that it can only proceed if the people get the chance to have the final say.”