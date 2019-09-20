Labour infighting: Move to oust deputy leader Tom Watson triggers controversy

Moves to oust Tom Watson as Labour’s deputy leader have provoked controversy. Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is to vote on whether to abolish the position of deputy leader on Saturday. Mr Watson has publicly clashed with Jeremy Corbyn on a number of occasions.

He recently called for a new Brexit referendum to be held before a general election. Labour’s NEC is to consider abolishing the post of deputy party leader on Saturday after a bid to get rid of the post failed at a meeting on Friday. Former Labour leader Ed Miliband tweeted: “The move to abolish the deputy leader post without warning or debate is undemocratic, wrong and should not happen. “Those who came up with the idea for the eve of Labour conference have taken leave of their senses.”

