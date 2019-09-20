- ITV Report
Labour to consider abolishing deputy leader post
A move to abolish the post of Labour’s deputy leader is to be considered by the party’s ruling body.
Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is to examine the matter on Saturday.
Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson has publicly clashed with Jeremy Corbyn on a number of occasions.
He recently called for a new Brexit referendum to be held before a general election.
