National Diversity Awards 2019: Watch this year's ceremony live

The National Diversity Awards celebrate the positive role models in communities across the UK tackling the issues in today’s society.

The awards began in 2012 and showcase community organisations, innovative entrepreneurs, inclusive employers and inspirational role models.

This year's awards, in association with ITV News, are taking place at Liverpool Cathedral and hosted by actress and comedian Sally Phillips.

There were 28,000 nominations for this year's awards, which will be presented in the following categories: