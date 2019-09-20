Olivia Colman makes her bow as the Queen in teaser for new season of The Crown

Olivia Colman has made her debut as the Queen in a new teaser trailer for The Crown's third season.

Colman is taking over as Elizabeth II from Claire Foy in the lavish period drama series from Netflix, and the streaming giant has revealed her portrayal of the monarch in a new short clip.

It references the transition to an older version of the Queen, as she assesses a recent portrait she has had taken for a new set of stamps.

She is told by an aide that the portrait is "an elegant reflection of Her Majesty's transition from young woman to..." before the monarch interrupts: "Old bat?"

Her aide corrects her: "Settled sovereign... just the tiniest changes."