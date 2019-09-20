- ITV Report
Epstein accuser says 'Prince Andrew got me vodka' before alleged sexual encounter
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot
A woman who claims she was a victim of paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein has outlined a series of allegations against Prince Andrew.
In her first TV interview, Virginia Roberts Guiffre alleges she was 17 when she was forced to have sex with the prince, allegations he strongly denies.
She called the 59-year-old "an abuser" after stating she was trafficked by paedophile billionaire Epstein, a friend of the prince.
While the allegations have previously been seen in court papers, Mrs Guiffre has now come forward, along with five other women, to describe her encounter with the prince in an interview with American network NBC.
Mrs Guiffre alleges, while staying at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, she was woken up and told: "You're going to meet a prince today."
"I was so young," she told NBC.
"I didn't know at that point I was going to be trafficked to that prince. Then that night, Prince Andrew came to her house in London and we went out to club Tramp.
"Prince Andrew got me alcohol, it was in the VIP section. I'm pretty sure it was vodka. Prince Andrew was like 'let's dance together'."
She claims the group then headed back to the same property from where they'd set off - with Epstein.
It was at that point she was told Prince Andrew was "coming back to the house" and she was "to do for him what you do for Epstien".
She claims she then had sex with Prince Andrew - as well as on two other occasions.
Buckingham Palace has again denied the Duke of York had any sexual contact or relationship with her.
It said it has "nothing to add" on the interview and stood by its previous comment: "It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."