Pupils given lessons in listening sparked by ‘poor example’ of Brexit debate

Pupils are learning how to hone their negotiating skills at an event prompted by the “poor example” set by those involved in the Brexit process. Lisa Kerr, headteacher of Gordonstoun School in Moray which is hosting the three-day event, said the school has been appalled by the “aggressive and confrontational tone” being adopted by world leaders. Pupils attending the Learning to Listen symposium from Thursday to Saturday will be urged not to follow the example set by politicians during the Brexit debate and instead develop better listening and understanding skills in order to negotiate successfully. Youngsters from across Britain have been invited to the free event, including children living in some of the most deprived areas of the country.

Ms Kerr said: “We have been appalled by the aggressive and confrontational tone increasingly adopted by world leaders. “As a school founded by a Jew who fled Germany under persecution of the Nazis, and which has always welcomed students from diverse backgrounds, we strongly believe that it is possible for people with different perspectives to reach a common understanding. “We want to teach the leaders of tomorrow that empathy and understanding are the keys to find solutions with which everyone can feel settled; it is fine to disagree but there are better ways to express your opinion which will help all parties to reach a successful resolution. “We have been teaching dialogue to our own students for several years now through the Gordonstoun Dialogue Society, but we are very keen to share this practice more widely and are delighted that schools from across the country are joining us for these three days of Learning to Listen.” The event is being led by Gordonstoun teacher James Smith, who has a masters degree in peace and conflict and was part of the UN peacekeeping mission to Haiti.

Gordonstoun headteacher Lisa Kerr said the event will help teach the art of dialogue Credit: Gordonstoun/PA