Rugby World Cup promises to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable yet, writes Steve Scott

New Zealand, Ireland, Wales, England, Scotland and will all be in with a chance of winning the World Cup. Credit: AP/ PA

Unlike most previous Rugby World Cups, the 2019 Japan version has many experts disagreeing about who are likely to lift the William Webb Ellis Trophy at the end of it. That is because the perennial front runners and current World Champions New Zealand are looking unusually vulnerable at the moment, although they are probably still the ones to beat. In fact Ireland are currently the top ranked team in the world but it is generally accepted that particular status flatters them. Ireland 2018 maybe, but not now. That’s not to say they can’t win this tournament, they can, along with a handful of other teams. The usual suspects. We’ll get a better idea of where Ireland are after their mouth-watering opener against Scotland. The Scots may see this is a rare chance to upset the rankings. Both teams will be wary of their match against the host nation Japan later on in the pool stages. For Scotland it may well dictate whether they make the knock-out phase.

Scotland will be hoping to beat Ireland in their group stage game at the Rugby World Cup. Credit: AP

The biggest showdown in the pool stages happens this weekend when many people’s favourites South Africa meet the All Blacks. What’s fascinating about this one is whoever loses still can’t be counted out. It’s never been done before, a team losing in the pool stages and then winning the tournament, but it could happen in Japan with one of these two rugby giants. There is a lot of money riding on the Springboks. Their head coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around in quick time, so much so they won the recent southern hemisphere’s Championship and were unbeaten throughout. In that tournament Australia comfortably beat the All Blacks, evidence perhaps of how wide-open Japan 2019 might be. Of the Home Nations, England are marginally best equipped to go the furthest, largely because they have the greatest strength in depth. There’s a brutal six weeks ahead and inevitably there will be injuries which is where England’s quality through their entire squad comes into play.

Japan is hosting this year's Rugby World Cup. Credit: AP