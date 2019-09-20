Damage of Saudi Arabia oil field revealed after missile-and-drone attack

Journalists, including ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy, were given access to the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province on Friday.

Video footage reveals the aftermath of a missile-and-drone attack on a Saudi Arabia oil field six days ago.

The denial came hours after America’s top diplomat alleged Tehran was behind the “unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply” - though he offered no evidence.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attack.

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy gives her account of visiting the oil field

She said: "At 3.31 on Saturday morning the first cruise missile hit the Khurais oilfield.

"Over the next 17 minutes three more hit. 160 kms from the nearest city, parts of this vast site burned for hours.

"Today journalists were given access to the site for the first time. We saw the charred and bent oil stabilisation towers which took direct hits.

"On the ground huge pipes lay punctured and dented. Shrapnel, missed in the clean up, littered the ground.

"These were direct hits on an oilfield which produces a million barrels of crude oil a day.

"Little wonder then that Saudi officials are desperate to get production back to pre-attack levels. They are certainly going all out to achieve that by the end of the month. The stabilisation towers now so busy with workers they resemble bees on a hive.

"These attacks are a blow to production and a blow to pride. This is the Saudi income stream - Iran whether directly or via a proxy - has struck at the Kingdom’s heart."