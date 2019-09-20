Thomas Cook told to find £200m as it tries to stave off collapse

A Thomas Cook logo on an aeroplane. Credit: Tim Goode/PA

Tour operator Thomas Cook has confirmed that it is seeking £200 million in extra funding as it attempts to prevent a collapse. The company said it is in talks with stakeholders, including leading shareholder Chinese firm Fosun, to bridge the funding gap to stave off entering administration. In an update to the market, it said the fundraiser is expected to significantly dilute existing shareholders’ stakes in the firm, with “significant risk of no recovery”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Were the company to go under, an estimated 180,000 people could be stranded abroad, while the firm employs 22,000 staff around the world, including 9,000 in the UK. Thomas Cook said the £200 million needed would be a “seasonal standby facility”, on top of £900 million it had already raised from Fosun and its lenders. The travel firm has suffered recently as a result of mounting debts, reporting a £1.2 billion net debt in its half-year results in May. It has also been hit hard by an influx of online competitors which has resulted in oversupply, forcing tour operators to cut prices. The 178-year-old firm could go bust by Sunday, company insiders have allegedly told the Daily Mail.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.