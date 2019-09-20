Watch classic rugby matches, dementia patients told

Watching re-runs of classic rugby matches could prove a tonic for older people, NHS England’s director for dementia has said. Professor Alistair Burns said watching old classics could keep the brains of dementia patients active, stimulate memories and improve their mental health. His comments come as the opening ceremony and first match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday, with nations across the globe competing to win the Webb Ellis Cup.

Prof Burns said: “For people in old age and those living with dementia, memorable sporting events provide a connection with the past, prompt conversations and improve health. “Watching classic games and reliving tense moments can stimulate powerful emotional memories which can be revived many years after the events and strengthen brain activity. “Helping people live well into old age and manage with dementia are key parts of the NHS Long Term Plan and with the NHS diagnosing a record number of older people with dementia this year, it’s vital we all do what we can to keep our brain active and social networks alive.” There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, with numbers set to rise to over a million by 2025. Some 70% of people in care homes have dementia or severe memory problems.

