- ITV Report
American man 'never emerged' after making underwater marriage proposal
An American man has apparently drowned moments after proposing to his girlfriend in an underwater stunt.
Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were staying in a cabin with a submerged room at the Manta Resort in Tanzania when he swam outside to appear at a window carrying messages protected by bags asking her to marry him.
One read: "I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But… Everything I love about you, I love more every day! Will you please be my wife? Marry me?"
He then produced a ring, and disappeared from view but never surfaced. He never got to see her respond "Yes, yes, a million times, yes".
Ms Antoine confirmed the tragic news in a lengthy post on Facebook.
She said: "There are no words adequate enough to honor the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr.
"You were a bright light to everyone you encountered. You never met a stranger, and you brought so much joy to so many people.
"You were kind, compassionate, you regularly made me cry with laughter, and you showered me with a love like none I’d ever experienced."
She went on: "You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, “Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!”
"We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable."
It has been reported that the US State Department is aware of the incident and is offering support.