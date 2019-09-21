American man 'never emerged' after making underwater marriage proposal

An American man has apparently drowned moments after proposing to his girlfriend in an underwater stunt.

Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were staying in a cabin with a submerged room at the Manta Resort in Tanzania when he swam outside to appear at a window carrying messages protected by bags asking her to marry him.

One read: "I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But… Everything I love about you, I love more every day! Will you please be my wife? Marry me?"

He then produced a ring, and disappeared from view but never surfaced. He never got to see her respond "Yes, yes, a million times, yes".

Ms Antoine confirmed the tragic news in a lengthy post on Facebook.