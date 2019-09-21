'Is anybody out there?' Area 51 Basecamp event called off after drawing just 500 people

The promoter of an event set up for people to party in the remote Nevada desert based on the “Storm Area 51” internet craze has pulled the plug owing to low attendance.

The Area 51 Basecamp event and one other festival had been set up to cater for people in response to a tongue-in-cheek viral Facebook post which had suggested people should storm the US Air Force’s once-secret facility in the desert.

Area 51 has been the focus of conspiracy theories over UFOs and extraterrestrials for many years.

Keith Wright, the organiser of Area 51 Basecamp, said that after drawing just 500 attendees on a Friday event planned for 5,000 at the Alien Research Centre souvenir shop in Hiko, he had to pull the plug.

Mr Wright said: “We put on a safe event for the people that showed up.