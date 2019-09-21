Biden decries reports about Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president

Former Vice President Joe Biden has decried reports that President Donald Trump urged the president of Ukraine to look into his son’s business dealings there.

Mr Biden said in a statement that if the reports are true, “Then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country.”

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said Mr Trump should release the transcript of his July phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “so that the American people can judge for themselves”.