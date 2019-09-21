EuroMillions: £167m jackpot rolls over as record-breaking streak continues

The jackpot for Tuesday's draw will be 190 million euro (£167 million) - with the competition's money cap having already been reached.

No-one claimed picked the winning numbers of of 8, 21, 25, 38 and 50 or the "lucky star" numbers of 4 and 8, meaning the jackpot of £167m will be rolled over.

EuroMillions lottery had its 18th consecutive rollover on Friday - making it the longest-ever rollover streak in the competition's history.

Andy Carter of the National Lottery said: "The EuroMillions jackpot rolls on to Tuesday night when a huge #167 million jackpot is up for grabs.

"Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of banking a life-changing prize.

"This means if Tuesday's enormous jackpot is won, we could be looking at the UK's biggest ever winner!

"The roll has reached a maximum cap of 190 million euro which, subject to exchange rates, is an estimated £167 million.

"Now it's at the maximum, any money that would have gone into boosting the jackpot will be shared among players in the next prize tier with winners.

"This means the draw could make lots of multi-millionaires, probably for players matching five main numbers and just one Lucky Star."