Holograms to replace handwritten notes as future of communication, poll says

Holograms and body implants will replace handwritten notes and letters as ways people will communicate in the future, a new survey into digital habits has suggested.

A poll of more than 3,000 children and adults in Britain by children’s charity Barnardo’s found that just 13% of young people and 8% of adults believe people will still write messages to each other in 30 years’ time.

Instead, most think people will use holograms – or even implants into the brain or rest of the body – to communicate with one another.

Barnardo’s commissioned the survey to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the launch of the world wide web and a new report from the charity – Generation Digital – which urges the UK Government to introduce new legislation to better protect children online.

The research found that more than half (56%) of young people think spending too much time online and not enough talking to people face-to-face is an issue facing younger internet users in the future.