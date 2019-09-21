Holy anniversary, Batman! Bat-signals mark Caped Crusader’s 80th birthday

Night skies all over the world are being lit up with the famous Bat-signal to mark the 80th anniversary of the comic book hero Batman.

DC Comics is celebrating Batman Day to mark the anniversary of the first appearance of billionaire Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego.

Fan gatherings are planned all over the world in honour of the Caped Crusader, but the most ambitious proposal is the world-wide illumination of the famous floodlight signal, which projects an image of the comic book character’s bat logo into the skies.