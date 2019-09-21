- ITV Report
Labour MPs demand a People's Vote 'now' as they join thousands marching through Brighton
Labour MPs have demanded a People's Vote on EU membership "now", despite the official party policy being to hold one after a general election.
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry was among Labour MPs who joined thousands of protesters marching through Brighton supporting a second referendum on Brexit.
Ms Thornberry and others could be heard chanting “What do we want? People’s Vote! When do we want it? Now!”.
But as ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand says, that is a direct contradiction to policy agreed at Labour's National Executive Committee.
Paul said an NEC statement released this morning "would mean referendum 6 months after an election".
It also flies in the face of what leader Jeremy Corbyn has been saying regarding the timing of a second EU referendum.
Mr Corbyn has repeatedly said he will only call for a new Brexit vote after winning a general election and negotiating his own deal with the EU.
Protesters will hear speeches from Ms Thornberry, as well as Labour shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer and other figures from the political left, including Green MP Caroline Lucas.
Labour MPs, along with thousands of supporters are in the seaside city for the Labour Party conference.
While some appear united around for the need for a People's Vote, the start of the conference was chaotic, with a civil war in the leadership appearing close.
A Labour activist - Jon Lansman, founder of campaign group Momentum - had put a motion to the National Executive Committee for a vote on whether to remove the post of deputy leader - currently held by Tom Watson.
But fears of Mr Watson being stripped of his role were put to bed for the time being, with Mr Corbyn cancelling the vote.