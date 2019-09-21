Labour MPs demand a People's Vote 'now' as they join thousands marching through Brighton

Labour MPs have demanded a People's Vote on EU membership "now", despite the official party policy being to hold one after a general election.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry was among Labour MPs who joined thousands of protesters marching through Brighton supporting a second referendum on Brexit.

Ms Thornberry and others could be heard chanting “What do we want? People’s Vote! When do we want it? Now!”.

But as ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand says, that is a direct contradiction to policy agreed at Labour's National Executive Committee.

Paul said an NEC statement released this morning "would mean referendum 6 months after an election".

It also flies in the face of what leader Jeremy Corbyn has been saying regarding the timing of a second EU referendum.