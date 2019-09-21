Labour pledge to abolish prescription charges in England

Labour is introducing a new policy on prescription charges. Credit: PA

Prescription charges will be abolished in England if Labour enter government, the party is set to announce. Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth will use a speech at the party’s conference on Sunday to set out the policy which would bring England in line with the rest of the UK. Prescriptions are currently free for patients living in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but cost £9 per item for those in England who do not qualify for an exemption. The party said the fees can be a burden for people with long-term conditions such as asthma and chronic kidney disease who can spend up to £104 a year on medication – and pointed to research which suggested the charges put people off collecting prescribed medicine.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said ‘the cost of prescriptions puts people off taking the medicine they need’ Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said scrapping the charges for everyone was “simple common sense”. “Healthcare is a human right. People should not be forced to worry about the cost of their medicines. “Bringing England in line with the rest of the UK by scrapping prescription charges for everyone is simple common sense and part of our plans to expand and upgrade our public services for the many, not the few.” Ahead of the speech in Brighton, Mr Ashworth said tackling “widening” health inequalities would be an “absolute priority of the next Labour government”. “We know that the cost of prescriptions puts people off taking the medicine they need. Not only do people suffer illnesses and the effects of illnesses more than they need to but, in the long term, it costs the NHS more money because those people who don’t take their medicines present with even more serious conditions later on.

