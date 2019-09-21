Man charged in connection with double shooting in Wood Green

A London man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Kenloy Clarke, 33, is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at around 9.50pm on Tuesday, September 17, to reports of a shooting on Lordship Lane near Wood Green High Road.

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues, but those involved had left the scene.

A short time later, a 46-year-old-woman and a 31-year-old-man sought treatment at a hospital.

The woman had sustained a gunshot injury. She remains in hospital, where her condition is critical.

The 31-year-old man, who also had a gunshot injury, has since been discharged from hospital.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives from Trident via 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote reference Cad 7704/17Ssp.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.