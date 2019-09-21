Meghan to speak out on violence against women in South Africa as tour begins

The Duchess is expected to add her voice to calls to tackle violence. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to begin her visit to Africa by adding her voice to the thousands who have spoken out about the rising violence against women in South Africa. Meghan, who is a champion of gender equality, is likely to raise the issue when her tour of South Africa with husband Harry and their son, four-month-old Archie starts on Monday. The couple’s first event will be a visit to a Township in Cape Town, where they will tour a workshop that provides a range of services to young people, including self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.

Harry, Meghan and son Archie will be on the African tour. Credit: PA

Campaigners took to the streets of Cape Town earlier this month to protest at what they claimed was their government’s failure to deal with the problem, following a series of attacks that have shocked the African nation. It is understood Meghan and Harry watched the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to his country following days of protests, when he acknowledged the African nation was facing a national crisis of violence against women. The former actress is an active humanitarian campaigner – particularly on the topic of gender equality – who has spoken about women’s empowerment. Meghan’s activism famously started at a young age. At 11 she forced a soap manufacturer to alter an advert after she wrote a letter to then first lady Hillary Clinton and other high-profile figures complaining that it implied women belonged in the kitchen. The Sussexes’ first tour as a family, as revealed by ITV News in June, will begin on September 23. It comes after the duke and duchess flew to Rome to watch Meghan’s close friend, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, marry oil tycoon Michael Hess on Friday. Among the guests at the lavish celebration were Harry’s cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and actor James Corden.

Harry will visit the Angolan minefields made famous by his mother, Diana. Credit: PA