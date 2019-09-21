More than 1,000 children linked to 'county lines' drug gang exploitation during three-week crackdown

More than 1,000 children have been linked to county lines drug gangs following a three-week crackdown. Credit: PA

More than 1,000 children have been linked to county lines drug gangs following a three-week crackdown by authorities. The National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC) said the children were among more than 2,400 vulnerable children protected in October 2018, January and May this year. Around 131 referrals were made to the National Referral Mechanism, which identifies possible victims of human trafficking.

A total of 1,882 arrests were made, 403 drugs lines disrupted, £182,000 worth of drugs seized and 391 weapons - including 38 firearms - were found during the three week intensified crackdown. The Home Office NCLCC was set up in a bid to target gangs exploiting children to sell drugs throug the so-called county-lines.

What is county lines? ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton explains what the illegal practice is in our podcast, Air Time. County lines is now a well known problem being tackled by police, but back in 2016, county lines was a little known phrase that hadn't hit the headlines - until an ITV News report by Allegra revealed it to a national audience.

The term refers to the mobile phone lines dedicated to taking orders from drug users, which are operated by gangs from large cities who have expanded into smaller towns. Young and vulnerable people often have their homes made into bases where drugs are sold from and turned into drug dens.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.