Move to scrap deputy leader role may say more about Jeremy Corbyn's future than Tom Watson's

If this year’s Labour conference is all about gearing up for an election, has the party just admitted it doesn’t expect to win one?

The row over whether to abolish the role of Deputy Leader might say less about Tom Watson’s future and more about Jeremy Corbyn’s.

The power struggle between the two has been brewing for years, flaring up over antisemitism, Brexit and the loss of Labour MPs first to Change UK and then to the Lib Dems.

But last night’s attempted coup at the NEC suggests that the Labour leadership is now laser focused on the issue of succession - who will replace Corbyn if he’s forced to resign in the wake of an election defeat?

Clearly those who’ve spent years slowly gaining control of every limb of the party don’t want to risk Watson placing himself at its head.

The long term project has always been to install someone far closer to Corbyn’s politics.

Hence last night’s frantic move at the NEC meeting, which didn’t just catch Watson by surprise as he tucked into a Chinese in Manchester, but also other members of the ruling body who’d assumed they were safe to skip the meeting.