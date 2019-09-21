Murder hunt after 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in skate park

The incident occurred in a skate park in Slough, Berkshire, on Saturday evening. Credit: PA

A murder probe has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a skate park. Police were called to Salt Hill Park in Slough, Berkshire, at around 6.30pm on Saturday. The youngster was pronounced dead at the scene. Thames Valley Police said his family have been informed and are being helped by specially trained officers.

Detectives believe the boy was stabbed after an altercation with another male. No arrests have been made and police are appealing for information. Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood said: “We have launched a murder investigation following this incident and our officers are at the scene carrying out inquiries in order to locate those responsible for this crime. “I believe that a number of other people were in the skate park at the time this occurred, so I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this incident to come forward, if they have not already done so. “I would particularly like to appeal to anyone who has any mobile phone footage of the incident or knows who is responsible for this crime. “If you have any information or footage which you think could help our investigation, please do the right thing, come forward and speak to us.