Thomas Cook asks government to help fund £200m bailout

Thomas Cook has asked the government to step in and pay the money needed to keep it afloat. The travel company faces falling into administration this weekend if it does not find an additional £200m in funds. Banks have urged Thomas Cook to raise additional funds to bolster its position ahead of the winter, when business is typically quieter. If the company was to collapse, as many as 150,000 Brits could be stranded abroad.

Sources told the Daily Mail on Friday that Thomas Cook could go bust on Sunday - raising the possibility that tens of thousands of Britons could miss out on upcoming holidays they have booked with the firm. In a statement to the BBC, the Department for Transport said in a statement: "We do not speculate on the financial situation of individual businesses."

In the event of administration, the group will cease trading immediately. Some 500,000 customers (150,000 of them British) will find themselves temporarily stranded; the taxpayer will fund an expensive repatriation effort; 20,000 employees (9,000 of them in the UK) will lose their jobs; shareholders will be wiped out and the group’s assets (the few aircraft and hotels that Thomas Cook owns, and the brand itself) will be sold to raise money for creditors. It’s unthinkable that banks and bondholders will get back anything like the £1.7 billion they are owed.

What are my consumer rights if I've booked with Thomas Cook?

ITV News asked consumer watchdog Which? about what you should expect from the coming days. What happens if Thomas Cook was to file for administration while I'm on holiday? If you’ve booked a package holiday with Thomas Cook, then you will be protected under the ATOL scheme if it goes into administration (the protection doesn’t apply if you’ve only booked flights). This means you can continue your holiday as normal and arrive for your return flight as normal unless told otherwise. If your return flight is affected, then the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will do what it can to ensure you can finish your trip and book you on a flight as close to your original departure as possible. If you incur additional costs, then make sure you keep a record of receipts and submit a claim to the CAA, which will refund reasonable expenses. Which? has a template letter available online to help you make a claim. For those who just have a flight with Thomas Cook, contact your travel insurance company to check if you are covered. Or you can make a claim under section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act if you paid more than £100 using a credit card.