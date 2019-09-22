Gyrocopter adventurer James Ketchell returns after 'magical' round-the-world challenge

James Ketchell by the Statue of Liberty in the US. Credit: James Ketchell/Instagram

Adventurer James Ketchell has become the first person to fly solo around the world in an open-cockpit gyrocopter - despite nearly getting struck by lightning. Mr Ketchell, 37, from Basingstoke, set off from Popham Airfield in Hampshire on March 31 in the small aircraft, which is similar to the one seen in the James Bond movie You Only Live Twice. He completed the 24,000-nautical mile, 175-day journey on Sunday, landing in front of hundreds of wellwishers.

After landing Mr Ketchell said: "It’s quite overwhelming, it’s magical". "I have seen many amazing sights over the last six months. Probably one of the best is flying into Popham. "It’s an incredible feeling and I just hope that I manage to achieve my challenge and inspire as many people as I can." His Magni M16C gyrocopter travels at 70 knots, with a range of just 700 nautical miles, and its cockpit is open to the weather. His journey took him across Europe, Russia, Canada, the US and the Atlantic Ocean, heading to Greenland and Iceland, before his final staging post on the Danish Faroe Islands. But at one point in Canada it could have all been in jeopardy.

James Ketchell comes into land at Popham Airfield. Credit: PA

Mr Ketchell said: “I was almost struck by lightning and had to attempt an emergency landing on the road.” He said that he was glad in a way that it was raining on Sunday when he landed, as it enabled people to understand some of the challenges he faced. "It shows people that it’s not that simple, flying around the world. "People had a slightly better understanding about what I have been trying to achieve."

James Ketchell becomes the first person to circumnavigate the globe in a gyrocopter Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

During the trip Mr Ketchell, a UK Scouting ambassador, set himself the goal of speaking at a school in every country he visited, to help motivate youngsters. Describing visits to schools in Siberia, he said: "The look on these kids' faces, big eyes staring at me with their mouths open while I was telling these stories as they were being translated, was a really magical feeling, and all the stresses drifted away. "This is what this is all about." Mr Ketchell described how he spent his teenage years depressed and lacking in confidence, and how a serious motorcycle accident led him to turn his life around.

James Ketchell celebrates after landing at Popham Airfield. Credit: PA

He said: "With the birth of social media, teenagers now are frightened to do anything in case they get hung, drawn and quartered because they are worried about their image. "I try to get my message out that ‘Don’t worry about anyone else and get out there and do your thing and your life will become free’." His challenge is raising funds for the Kindled Spirit and Over The Wall children’s charities, and donations can be made here. He said: "It’s all a massive blur to be honest, the fact that I have literally flown around the world - it hasn’t sunk in, it’s probably going to take quite a while to, it feels really good, it’s been magical.

The first people to congratulate him were his parents John and Trish Ketchell. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA