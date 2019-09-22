Cambridge again tops university rankings – but is bottom for social inclusion

Cambridge has come top in a key university ranking for the seventh year in a row, despite being deemed the worst performer for social inclusion. The university has dropped from fourth last in 2018/19 to having the lowest proportion of non-selective state school-educated children in the country, according to the latest Sunday Times Good University Guide. Institutions from the prestigious Russell Group also fared badly, with universities from the research-led group occupying 16 of the bottom 20 places in the social inclusion rankings.

University of Oxford Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The top three places in this year’s guide, filled by Cambridge, Oxford and St Andrews, are also three out of the four worst performers when it comes to accepting students from non-selective schools. Oxford and Cambridge are widely seen as the UK’s most respected universities, having occupied the top two slots since the guide was started in the 1990s. But students graduating from these two institutions have lower employment prospects than those leaving Loughborough and Lancaster universities, according to the latest guide. Of the students accepted by Wrexham Glyndwr University this year, 99.2% are from non-selective state schools.

Salvator’s Hall at the University of St Andrews Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

However, the Welsh institution came second last on the academic rankings. Out of the top seven universities in the guide, five of them selected fewer than half of their students from non-selective schools. Oxford came third last after the university pledged to ensure that one in four of their students would come from disadvantaged backgrounds by 2023. Alastair McCall, the editor of the guide, said: “Part of the difficulty facing our most academically selective universities is the multitude of ways their recruitment falls short: those with free school meals; ethnic minorities; students drawn from deprived areas; white working class boys … the list goes on. “Among the 24 Russell Group universities, which are among the most difficult to get into, only Queen Mary, part of the University of London, comes close to recruiting non-selective state school students in numbers proportionate to the population.

St John’s College in Cambridge Credit: Joe Giddens/PA