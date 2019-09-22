Extinction Rebellion protesters gather outside Labour Party conference

Climate change protesters have blocked a street in Brighton as they demonstrate outside the Labour Party Conference. Extinction Rebellion activists turned out in their hundreds at the seaside city, causing traffic to back up along the coast earlier on Sunday. It comes just a day after lorries at the Port of Dover were brought to a standstill for a brief time as protesters imposed a “blockade”. On Sunday morning the protesters unveiled “Greta”, a combination between a lighthouse and a boat, which formed the centrepiece of the march.

Protesters demonstrated alongside 'Greta' - a combination between a lighthouse and a boat. Credit: PA

The ship played an “alternative shipping forecast”, warning: “Crisis imminent. There are warnings of gales in all areas except Westminter, where disruption is expected. Soon.” The protest comes as Brighton hosts the Labour Party conference. Alison Plaumer, Extinction Rebellion activist, said: “With this action we are reaching out to the Labour Party to make the climate crisis the number one concern at this conference. “We want those at the helm to listen to the huge number of voices within its own ranks who’re as terrified as we are about the ongoing collapse of the ecosystems on which all life on Earth depends. “Make no mistake, at the moment we’re headed towards extinction. “We are at a crucial moment in human history. We face an unprecedented challenge and our only hope is to work together to overcome it. “We are asking everyone, including all members of the Labour Party, to take to the streets in our next International Rebellion in London, starting on 7th October. “We urge members of other political parties too – as well as local councils, faith groups, trade unions and every kind of community group you can think of – to do the same. This is about all of us.”

The area outside Labour's conference building was blocked by protesters. Credit: PA