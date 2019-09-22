Watson says Labour is a Remain party, despite leader Corbyn refusing to back a side

Labour's Brexit stance appears ever more confused at the party conference in Brighton, despite the event being seen as an opportunity to unify divided MPs.

Several members of Labour's top team, including deputy leader Tom Watson - who survived an attempt to remove his role within the party - have spoken out in support of remaining in the EU.

Mr Watson, who has repeatedly contradicted leader Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit stance, said in a speech on Sunday that Labour is a Remain party.

"We are a Remain party. We are a European party. We are an internationalist party. That is who we are. Not perfect, not pure. But overwhelmingly committed to Britain remaining in EU," he said at fringe event.

But speaking on BBC's Andrew Marr Show Mr Corbyn said Labour's Brexit position in a referendum depends on what kind of renegotiation Labour can achieve with the EU after a general election and “we don’t know if we’re going to get it yet”.

When the suggestion was put to Mr Watson that he is deliberately defying the leader, he said: "I'm not defying anyone, I'm trying to put my honestly held views based on reflections I've heard from Labour Party members."