- ITV Report
-
Watson says Labour is a Remain party, despite leader Corbyn refusing to back a side
Labour's Brexit stance appears ever more confused at the party conference in Brighton, despite the event being seen as an opportunity to unify divided MPs.
Several members of Labour's top team, including deputy leader Tom Watson - who survived an attempt to remove his role within the party - have spoken out in support of remaining in the EU.
Mr Watson, who has repeatedly contradicted leader Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit stance, said in a speech on Sunday that Labour is a Remain party.
"We are a Remain party. We are a European party. We are an internationalist party. That is who we are. Not perfect, not pure. But overwhelmingly committed to Britain remaining in EU," he said at fringe event.
But speaking on BBC's Andrew Marr Show Mr Corbyn said Labour's Brexit position in a referendum depends on what kind of renegotiation Labour can achieve with the EU after a general election and “we don’t know if we’re going to get it yet”.
When the suggestion was put to Mr Watson that he is deliberately defying the leader, he said: "I'm not defying anyone, I'm trying to put my honestly held views based on reflections I've heard from Labour Party members."
While remain backing MPs are unified on their position, Mr Corbyn is causing confusion by refusing to say which way he'd campaign in a general election.
There had been a suggestion he'd remain neutral in a referendum held after a general election, but that position won't be maintained by Mr Corbyn's top circle.
Earlier in the day Mr Watson told ITV News "I think it’s very important we have a very clear message... and I’m pretty consistent in saying it should be delegates who decide what that is. I hope that we can give the country a very clear message."
His comments come ahead of compositing Sunday evening, when members will do battle over what Labour's official Brexit policy should be.
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry are other members of Mr Corbyn's top team who want to remain within the EU.
The pair joined pro-EU protesters in chanting for a People's Vote "now" on the first day of the conference,
Scottish and Welsh Labour leaders have also declared they would also back remain in a new referendum.
The Welsh First Minister vowed to "wholeheartedly, vigorously and unapologetically" campaign for the UK to remain in the EU during a second referendum.
Mark Drakeford, leader of Welsh Labour, set out his stall after claiming up to 50,000 jobs could be lost in the country by a "crash-out Brexit".
And Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard praised Mr Corbyn's leadership but said he would support the party taking a remain stance as Brexit talks rumble on.
Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme, Mr Leonard said: "I do think the time has come for clarity on this question and the Scottish Labour party, the Welsh Labour party take a similar view that we should be more overtly remain."