Labour will campaign to effectively abolish private schools at the next general election

Labour members have voted to effectively campaign for the abolition of private schools at the next general election.

In a vote at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton, delegates backed a motion which calls on the next manifesto to commit to "integrate all private schools into the state sector".

It means the withdrawal of charitable status and "all other public subsidies and tax privileges", including business rate exemption, from private schools.

The motion adds universities would have to admit the same proportion of private school students as in the wider population, currently 7%.

Endowments, investments and properties held by private schools would be "redistributed democratically and fairly" across the country's educational institutions, it added.

The vote in favour of the motion came after shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said a future Labour government would scrap the "tax loopholes" which benefit private schools, in its first budget.​

At the party conference it was also announced that Labour would move to scrap schools inspectorate Ofsted if it was in government.

Jeremy Corbyn said the Ofsted process created “absolutely enormous” levels of stress for staff and pupils.