MPs join journalists in first women's conference football match

The UK Parliamentary Women’s Football Club celebrates their first goal during their match against Lewes FC Women’s Vets. Credit: PA

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch led a team including MPs and journalists in the first ever women’s party conference football match. The Conservative MP captained the cross-party UK Parliamentary Women’s Football Club as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Lewes FC Women’s Vets on Sunday. Coached by former Chelsea and England winger Karen Carney, players included Labour MPs Anna Turley and Rosena Allin-Khan, along with political reporters. After taking a 2-1 lead in only their second ever game, their goal scoring came to an end when ex-England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis swapped her coaching duties for a stint in the nets for Lewes.

Karen Carney talks to the players Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

But PWFC founder Jo Tanner was upbeat about her team’s performance. "The game was amazing," she said before adding, "it’s the first ever game, so we’re well chuffed. "It was a really well-balanced match, so we were a bit disappointed with the result." "This was a big deal to get the first women’s football match off the ground. "It’s been a really big deal. It’s been really positive."

Tracey Crouch MP in action during the match Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA