'My life was nothing without him': Pensioner has no regrets over failed suicide pact

Mavis Eccleston, with daughter Joy and son Kevin, outside Stafford Crown Court . Credit: PA

An 80-year-old woman who was last week acquitted of murdering her dying husband after a failed suicide pact says she would “do it all again” if she had her time over. Mavis Eccleston also says she was forced to endure several indignities after being arrested over the death of her husband Dennis in February last year. In a case which has shone a light on the assisted dying debate, Mrs Eccleston has said in an emotional interview she does not regret assisting her cancer-stricken husband to die, but that she was annoyed to wake up in hospital and realise her simultaneous attempt at suicide had failed.

Mavis Eccleston said she didn't care about living. Credit: PA

“My life was nothing without him, so I didn’t care about living. If Dennis asked me to do it all again today, I would,” Mrs Eccleston said in the interview, which appears in the Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Mirror. “I wanted to be with my husband. You wouldn’t let an animal suffer the way Dennis was suffering. “I don’t regret what I did and wouldn’t change what happened. I live with a very contended family and I am happy for them – but I would still rather be with Dennis.” Mrs Eccleston said it was in 2015 that her husband – who she married in 1958 – told her he intended to end his life rather than live through his deteriorating bowel cancer. She said she had replied: “If that’s the way you are going then I am coming too.” In February last year, Mrs Eccleston penned a long suicide note to their family, and then the couple attempted to take their own lives.

Both husband and wife remained devoted to one another, their family say. Credit: Family handout

“Goodnight darling,” were Mr Eccleston’s last words, to which Mrs Eccleston said she replied, “Goodnight, God bless”. Hours later, Mrs Eccleston woke up in hospital, alongside her husband, who was soon to die. “When I saw the nurses around me, when I realised I hadn’t died, I felt … well, very annoyed,” she said. Mrs Eccleston, from Cannock, Staffordshire, said what followed was a series of indignities. She said she was arrested in her dressing gown, nightie and slippers, held in a cell for 30 hours, and was still wearing the same clothes when released. Police had also denied her access to a proper toilet, Mrs Eccleston said, after she complained of feeling uncomfortable using the prison-style toilet in her cell.

The couple pictured with members of their family. Credit: Family handout