- ITV Report
-
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he is HIV positive
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has revealed his is HIV positive.
The 32-year-old, who features in the Netflix makeover show, has spoken to the New York Times about his diagnosis.
He discovered his status at the age of 25 after being checked at a Planned Parenthood clinic.
The hair stylist said: "I've had nightmares every night for the past three months because I'm scared to be this vulnerable with people.
"It’s hard for me to be as open as I want to be when there are certain things I haven’t shared publicly."
Van Ness said he felt compelled to go public about his HIV positive status because of perceived LGBT discrimination in the US.
Van Ness added: "It was really difficult because I was like, 'do I want to talk about my status?
"And then I was like, 'the Trump administration has done everything they can do to have the stigmatisation of the LGBT community thrive around me.'"
The hair stylist has described his experience in a new book, Over The Top, where he writes that he is a "member of the beautiful HIV positive community".
In an Instagram post the TV star has said it is a relief to share his story with the world.
He wrote: "Having the opportunity to write my book and share my story with you is the most important opportunity I've ever had.
"The first article about the book came out today from the @nytimes & I'm relieved I can speak fully about the things that shape my experience in life."
He added: "Thanks so much for your support so far, it means the world."
Van Ness has been inundated with messages of support after sharing his HIV status.
Filmmaker David Furnish hailed him as a "shining example of a life lived fully and positively with HIV", adding: "Our world needs more heroes like you."
The Terrence Higgins Trust - a UK-based HIV and sexual health charity - praised Van Ness as "another incredible role model showing that HIV doesn’t have to stop you doing anything you want to do".
The TV star's news comes less than a week after former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas announced he is HIV positive and completed Ironman Wales to "break the stigmas" surrounding HIV.