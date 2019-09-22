Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness reveals he is HIV positive

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has revealed his is HIV positive.

The 32-year-old, who features in the Netflix makeover show, has spoken to the New York Times about his diagnosis.

He discovered his status at the age of 25 after being checked at a Planned Parenthood clinic.

The hair stylist said: "I've had nightmares every night for the past three months because I'm scared to be this vulnerable with people.

"It’s hard for me to be as open as I want to be when there are certain things I haven’t shared publicly."

Van Ness said he felt compelled to go public about his HIV positive status because of perceived LGBT discrimination in the US.