Scottish Government requests £52m to prepare for no-deal Brexit

The Scottish Government has requested £52 million from a contingency fund to prepare for a no-deal Brexit. Money from the EU Exit Operational Contingency Fund has been made available ahead of Britain’s departure from the European Union on October 31. The UK Government has said it would be available where Scotland faces disproportionate costs. Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay used the request to reiterate his Government’s opposition to any form of Brexit, and also asked that additional costs associated with it are met – including those beyond October 31.

Mr Mackay said: “The UK Government now seems to be actively pursuing a ‘no-deal’ outcome which is utterly unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs. “We have requested £52 million from the UK Government’s fund to help us prepare for a ‘no-deal’ outcome. “This is the minimum requirement for operational activity but the real costs of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit will massively outweigh these and further funding will be required. “Exiting the EU was not Scotland’s choice and the Scottish Government has been clear that any related costs must be covered by the UK Government. “The Scottish Government should not have to cut spending on public services to fund Brexit preparations. “As a responsible government, we are already taking steps to protect jobs and our economy from a ‘no-deal’ Brexit and we will set out those plans to Parliament shortly but we are facing additional and disproportionate costs to mitigate the impact of such an outcome. “We will continue make the case for staying in the EU and will stand firm against efforts to take us out against our will.”

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay Credit: Jane Barlow/PA