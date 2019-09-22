Jeremy Corbyn defends Labour plan to scrap Ofsted

Mr Corbyn suggested the new system would be ‘a more frequent form of supportive investigation’. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has defended Labour plans to scrap schools inspectorate Ofsted. The Labour leader said the Ofsted process created “absolutely enormous” levels of stress for staff and pupils. Under the Opposition’s plans, being set out at the Labour conference in Brighton, a two-phase inspection system would be introduced. Schools and education providers would be subject to regular “health checks” by local government, and more in-depth inspections led by Her Majesty’s Inspectors (HMIs) – full-time, trained inspectors. The HMIs would carry out inspections in response to concerns arising from the regular “health checks” or those raised by parents, teachers and governors – rather than at random.

Jeremy Corbyn says Ofsten puts teachers under 'enormous' levels of stress. Credit: PA

Mr Corbyn suggested the new system would be “a more frequent form of supportive investigation”. But Schools Minister Nick Gibb said the move would stop parents having “the most basic information”, and the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said Labour’s plans represented a “complicated answer” to the issue. Labour said the system would ensure parents receive the “in-depth and reliable information that they need about our schools” while reducing stress for teachers. Mr Corbyn told BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “What we want is an education service that leaves no child behind and gets the best out of everyone. “You don’t achieve the best by threatening people. We are losing almost as many teachers as we are recruiting every year because of the levels of stress they are under.” Labour has already promised to scrap formal primary school tests – known as Sats – to ease stress. It would also introduce a new statutory definition of a school, and crack down on an estimated 500 illegal schools which fall outside the current inspection system.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA