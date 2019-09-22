- ITV Report
Second boy arrested on suspicion of murder after 15-year-old stabbed to death in skate park
A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police continue to investigate the death of a teenager.
The victim, also 15, was stabbed in Salt Hill Park on Saturday at about 6.30pm, police said.
It followed an altercation involving a group of men.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, but he has not yet been formally identified.
Police have now arrested two boys, both 15, on suspicion of murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit said: "This remains a fast-paced investigation, and a second boy has now been arrested in connection with it.
"There continues to be an increased police presence in Slough, and anyone with any questions or concerns is encouraged to talk to our officers."
He added: "I would like to reiterate my appeal for anyone with any details about this incident to get in touch.
"We are continuing to gather information, and you could have evidence vital to our investigation."
- Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 1240 21/9 or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111