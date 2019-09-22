Second boy arrested on suspicion of murder after 15-year-old stabbed to death in skate park

A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police continue to investigate the death of a teenager.

The victim, also 15, was stabbed in Salt Hill Park on Saturday at about 6.30pm, police said.

It followed an altercation involving a group of men.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, but he has not yet been formally identified.

Police have now arrested two boys, both 15, on suspicion of murder.