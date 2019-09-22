Teenager charged with murder after woman’s body discovered

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a young woman was discovered in woodland.

Police believe the woman is Keeley Bunker, 20, who was last seen around 4am on Thursday in Leyfields, Tamworth.

Wesley Streete, 19, of Tamworth, has been charged with murder and will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday morning, Staffordshire Police said.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Roman Way shortly after 9pm on Thursday, following reports of a person in a nearby stream.