Third boy arrested in Slough skate park murder probe

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Slough have arrested a third boy on suspicion of murder.

At about 6.30pm on Saturday, a boy was stabbed in a skate park in Salt Hill Park.

It followed an altercation involving a group of men.

Two 15-year-old boys have already been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody, Thames Valley Police said.

A third boy, aged 17, has also now been arrested on suspicion of murder and is also in police custody.