Thomas Cook set to go into administration, ITV News sources confirm
Thomas Cook is set to go into administration, according to ITV News sources, leaving around 9,000 jobs hanging in the balance.
It comes after bosses had spent the day trying to secure £200 million to keep the travel business going - but may ultimately have failed.
Earlier on Sunday, the world's oldest travel operator met with the firm’s biggest shareholder along with creditors in a final bid to piece together a rescue deal.
As he left the meeting, Chief Executive Dr Peter Fankhauser did not comment on what had been discussed.
The travel operator's boss walked out of the service exit of law firm Latham & Watkins, in Bishopsgate, central London, surrounded by colleagues after the meeting ran from 9am until shortly before 5.30pm.
